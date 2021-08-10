Dr. Bud Pierce, Candidate for Governor, Visits Oregon's Douglas County: Attention to forest management is essential
Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Ore. Governor, traveled to Roseburg. He expressed concern over forest management policies that damage our rural communities
These fast-spreading fires are a byproduct of failed forest management. Salvageable trees must be immediately harvested and turned into wood products.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Aug. 4, Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, traveled to Roseburg to meet with County Commissioner Tim Freeman and visit the Douglas County Fair. Dr. Pierce expressed great concern over how the county was affected by the forest fires and how conflicting forest management policies are damaging our rural communities.
“While in Roseburg, the air was smoky, a symptom of the devastating wildfires that are burning right now,” Pierce said.
Since Dr. Pierce’s visit, cooler temperatures may give firefighters a break. Hourly data updates show the Jack Fire has burned over 23,300 acres. The Rough Patch Complex, a week-old cluster of fires just north of the Jack Fire and northeast of Roseburg, has burned an estimated 2,193 acres.
In his meeting with Commissioner Freeman, they discussed Oregon’s forest management policies. “It is clear from my conversation at the Commissioner’s office that all of Douglas County is suffering from the lack of forest management,” Pierce said.
“These fast-spreading fires are a byproduct of failed forest management,” Dr. Pierce said. “Salvageable trees must be immediately harvested and turned into wood products. This will allow for an economic bonanza for Douglas County residents. The cleared forests can be immediately replanted and effectively managed. Most importantly, we will break the cycle of these recurring fires by removing forest fuels and salvageable wood,” he added.
During his trip, Dr. Pierce visited the Douglas County Fair and had a chance to engage with citizens and see FFA and 4-H projects.
“Oregon county fairs represent what is great about our state. Seeing young people interested in agriculture, one of our most important industries, is inspiring.”
After talking to constituents, Dr. Piece said he heard the frustration in the community.
“The people who live on the land are guardians of the land. Trust rural Oregonians with the conservation and economical use of their land. Mismanagement occurs when those far away try to manage what they don’t understand,” Dr. Pierce added.
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.
