Dr. Bud Pierce, Candidate for Governor, Visits Oregon's Douglas County: Attention to forest management is essential

Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Ore. Governor, traveled to Roseburg. He expressed concern over forest management policies that damage our rural communities

These fast-spreading fires are a byproduct of failed forest management. Salvageable trees must be immediately harvested and turned into wood products.” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor