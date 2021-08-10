Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Nebraska Leaders Urge the University Board of Regents to Stop Imposition of Critical Race Theory

LINCOLN – On Tuesday, over two dozen Nebraska leaders delivered a letter to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents urging them to ban the imposition of critical race theory.

“We write in support of the recently introduced regent resolution which seeks to stop the imposition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our University of Nebraska system,” wrote the leaders. “While the broader public has only recently become familiar with CRT, we believe it poses a unique and imminent threat to students, our state, and our university system for three reasons: It is racially divisive, anti-American, and is used to attack free speech.”

“The University’s response to the resolution is proof that a statement of opposition to CRT is needed from the Board of Regents now more than ever,” the letter continues. “This resolution simply seeks to prevent the imposition of CRT on students, so the University can protect student voices and academic freedom. It does not prevent discussion of CRT just as other diverse philosophies, religions, and perspectives are discussed every day on campus.

A vote by the NU Board of Regents on a resolution to ban the imposition of critical race theory is expected on Friday, August 13, 2021. A copy of the full letter can be found by clicking here.