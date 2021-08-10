Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,301 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Leaders Urge the University Board of Regents to Stop Imposition of Critical Race Theory

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Nebraska Leaders Urge the University Board of Regents to Stop Imposition of Critical Race Theory

 

Read the letter by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – On Tuesday, over two dozen Nebraska leaders delivered a letter to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents urging them to ban the imposition of critical race theory. 

 

“We write in support of the recently introduced regent resolution which seeks to stop the imposition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our University of Nebraska system,” wrote the leaders.  “While the broader public has only recently become familiar with CRT, we believe it poses a unique and imminent threat to students, our state, and our university system for three reasons:  It is racially divisive, anti-American, and is used to attack free speech.”

 

“The University’s response to the resolution is proof that a statement of opposition to CRT is needed from the Board of Regents now more than ever,” the letter continues.  “This resolution simply seeks to prevent the imposition of CRT on students, so the University can protect student voices and academic freedom.  It does not prevent discussion of CRT just as other diverse philosophies, religions, and perspectives are discussed every day on campus.

 

A vote by the NU Board of Regents on a resolution to ban the imposition of critical race theory is expected on Friday, August 13, 2021.  A copy of the full letter can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Nebraska Leaders Urge the University Board of Regents to Stop Imposition of Critical Race Theory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.