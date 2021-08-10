WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY AND SEATTLE SEAHAWKS GIVE fans a chance to win $50k, 2022 season tickets, AND OTHER PRIZES

Seahawks-branded Scratch ticket gives 12s an opportunity to win instant cash prizes; non-winning tickets can be mailed in for three second-chance drawings

Olympia, Wash. (August 9, 2021) – Washington’s Lottery and the Seattle Seahawks are continuing their long-time partnership by giving Seahawks fans a chance to win up to $50,000 instantly through this season’s Seahawks Scratch ticket. Fans also can mail in their non-winning tickets for a chance to win additional Seahawks prizes, including 2022 Seahawks season tickets or a gameday experience. Seahawks Scratch tickets cost $5 each and will be available through Washington’s Lottery authorized retailers beginning August 9. The second chance drawings will be on September 22, November 3, and December 15, 2021.

Washington’s Lottery and the Seattle Seahawks have been longstanding partners, collaborating since 2013 on tailgate events, Seahawks Legends meet-and-greets, the Blitz Challenge, and to send fans to cheer on the Seahawks at playoff games.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with the Seahawks on fan engagement over the years, and are thrilled to continue our partnership this season,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “It’s fun to give fans new ways to celebrate both the Seahawks and Lottery, and that makes every day feels like game day.”

The 2021 season marks the 12th Seahawks Scratch ticket from Washington’s Lottery. In addition to instant cash prizes of up to $50,000, there will be three second-chance mail-in drawings. One winner from each drawing will win two 2022 Seahawks season tickets; six winners will win the Ultimate Gameday Package, containing two charter-level game tickets, a one-night hotel stay, parking pass, brunch for two in the Verizon Lounge, a $150 prepaid gift card, one pack of Seahawks Scratch tickets, a $200 Seahawks Pro Shop gift card, and an autographed replica helmet; and 12 winners will receive a $200 gift card to the Seahawks Pro Shop.

“The Seahawks are proud to work with Washington’s Lottery and help support their efforts to fund education initiatives throughout the state,”said Seahawks Chief Revenue Officer, Amy Sprangers. “The Lottery has a strong connection with our community and has created unique ways to engage with the 12s. This year’s Seahawks Scratch ticket campaign does just that.”

