Governor Phil Scott Announces School-Based and Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics This Week
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week. You can either walk-in, or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment, either online or by phone.
“Vermont continues to have the highest vaccination rate in the nation and among the highest in the world,” said Governor Scott. “This is helping to dampen the impacts of the Delta variant, as we see its effect across the country. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to protect yourself.”
Below is a list of the vaccination sites available this week.
Manchester Elementary School, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester
Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick
Woodstock Farmers’ Market, 979 West Woodstock Road, Woodstock
Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven
Granville Fire Department, 5051 Route 100, Granville
Johnson Elementary School, 57 College Hill Road, Johnson
Wednesday, August 11
St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans
Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham
Oxbow Riverfront Park, 257 Portland Street, Morrisville
Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, Berlin
Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
Thursday, August 12
Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
Montpelier Parks, 400 Parkway Street, Montpelier
Retreat Farm - Food Truck Roundup Series, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro
Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven
Waterbury Farmer's Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Rd, East Barre
Friday, August 13
Champlain Valley UHS, 369 CVU Rd, Hinesburg Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax
The Antique Car Show at Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven
Cambridge Rescue Station, 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, Berlin
Saturday, August 14
Brattleboro Music Center & Retreat Farm - Music Under the Stars, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro
Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry
Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St, Stowe
King Arthur Baking Company, 135 U.S. Route 5, Norwich
Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven
The Antique Car Show at Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 US-2, Grand Isle
Sunday, August 15
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
###