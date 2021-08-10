Governor Phil Scott Announces School-Based and Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics This Week

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week. You can either walk-in, or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment, either online or by phone.

“Vermont continues to have the highest vaccination rate in the nation and among the highest in the world,” said Governor Scott. “This is helping to dampen the impacts of the Delta variant, as we see its effect across the country. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to protect yourself.”

Below is a list of the vaccination sites available this week.

Tuesday, August 10

Manchester Elementary School, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester

Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick

Woodstock Farmers’ Market, 979 West Woodstock Road, Woodstock

Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven

Granville Fire Department, 5051 Route 100, Granville

Johnson Elementary School, 57 College Hill Road, Johnson

Wednesday, August 11

St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham

Oxbow Riverfront Park, 257 Portland Street, Morrisville

Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, Berlin

Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Thursday, August 12

Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

Montpelier Parks, 400 Parkway Street, Montpelier

Retreat Farm - Food Truck Roundup Series, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro

Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven

Waterbury Farmer's Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Rd, East Barre

Friday, August 13

Champlain Valley UHS, 369 CVU Rd, Hinesburg Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax

The Antique Car Show at Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven

Cambridge Rescue Station, 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, Berlin

Saturday, August 14

Brattleboro Music Center & Retreat Farm - Music Under the Stars, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry

Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle

Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St, Stowe

King Arthur Baking Company, 135 U.S. Route 5, Norwich

Addison County Fair and Field Days, 1790 Field Days Road, New Haven

The Antique Car Show at Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 US-2, Grand Isle

Sunday, August 15

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

