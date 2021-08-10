Morehall Road Lane Closure Scheduled Weekdays for Basin Remediation in Charlestown Township

King of Prussia, PA – A periodic lane closure will be in place on Morehall Road between Route 29 (State Road) and White Horse Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, on Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for basin remediation under a project to restore and reconstruct 11 stormwater management sites in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The purpose of the project is to maintain and repair the sites, which were constructed as part of previous roadway improvement projects. Maintenance and repair of the stormwater and wetland sites will help mitigate the risk of future flooding and ensure compliance with the environmental permits that were issued at the time of the original projects. Corrective work will take place at the following stormwater, wetland and planting locations:

Bucks County:

3 sites along U.S. 13 in Bristol Township.

Chester County:

1 site along Route 41 in West Sadsbury Township;

1 site along Route 100 in Uwchlan Township;

3 sites along U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township; and

1 site along Route 29 in Charlestown Township.

Delaware County:

2 sites along Commodore John Barry Bridge in the City of Chester.

C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc., of Sewell, N.J. is the general contractor on the $1.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2022.

