Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located the victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, 32 year-old William Allen Galloway, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).