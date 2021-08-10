Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4000 Block of Meade Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the 4000 block of Meade Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects took property from the victim, including vehicle keys, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Brianna Hill, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

