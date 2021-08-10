Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,437 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Trinity, Tehama and Shasta Counties Due to Fires

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Trinity County due to the McFarland and Monument fires; Tehama County due to the McFarland and Dixie fires; and Shasta County due to the McFarland Fire. The fires collectively have burned nearly 100,000 acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Governor on Saturday met with firefighters, local law enforcement and elected officials in Greenville, which was devastated by the Dixie Fire last week. California recently secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the River FireDixie Fire and Lava Fire. Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Antelope and River fires, the Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Trinity, Tehama and Shasta Counties Due to Fires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.