Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Trinity, Tehama and Shasta Counties Due to Fires

Published: Aug 10, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Trinity County due to the McFarland and Monument fires; Tehama County due to the McFarland and Dixie fires; and Shasta County due to the McFarland Fire. The fires collectively have burned nearly 100,000 acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Governor on Saturday met with firefighters, local law enforcement and elected officials in Greenville, which was devastated by the Dixie Fire last week. California recently secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the River Fire, Dixie Fire and Lava Fire. Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Antelope and River fires, the Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

