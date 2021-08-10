Ocean Springs Physical Therapist Beth Edmiston Appointed to State Board of Health

JACKSON, Miss. – Elizabeth Edmiston of Ocean Springs, Miss., has been appointed by Governor Reeves to complete the six-year term of Ed Langton on the Mississippi State Board of Health. Langton resigned from the Board earlier this year. Edmiston’s term ends June 30, 2023.

Edmiston received her bachelor of health science degree from the University of Florida in 1999. She has worked in outpatient physical therapy settings for most of her career, and currently owns A Core Solution physical therapy in Ocean Springs.

“I have been in the healthcare field for over 22 years as a physical therapist,” she said. “I knew as a young girl I wanted to work as an advocate and a practitioner to assist people in reaching their highest potential in terms of pain-free movement.”

Edmiston is also a Pilates rehab instructor and an active member of numerous community groups in Ocean Springs including the PTO, High School Football Booster club, First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs Athletic Foundation, and a volleyball and basketball coach for the Parks and Leisure Department.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Health so I can be at the center of helping our state achieve the best it can in terms of the well-being of our citizens. I have a passion for health and wellness, and believe as a Board member I can contribute to our state’s policy making to ensure public health protection,” she said.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, welcomed Edmiston’s addition to the Board.

“Beth is very dedicated to serving her community, and in this case, her state. We will all benefit from her commitment to the Board of Health,” said Dobbs.

