Singer/Songwriter Dom Cotton Releases “Get Me Outta Here” Single/Video
Multi-Talented Artist Bringing Soaring Melodies From Down UnderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Get Me Outta Here”, the new single/video from Australia based Singer/Songwriter Dom Cotton, is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.
Straight from the shores of Sydney, Australia - the intriguing upstart Singer/Songwriter and Instrumentalist is already making a deep impact with his thoughtful lyrics and feel good vibe. Dom recently re-entered the entertainment field and is already attracting attention and interest from around the globe.
Cotton remarked “I started my career as a full time musician many years back, until “Adult Life” got in the way and I entered into the Property and Property Development Industries, which I was heavily involved in until May of last year, when the Pandemic first reared its ugly head”. He continued, “My business personally got decimated, and I know it has affected millions of people as well. Of all the negatives Covid has brought about, it has also brought about a few positives. It forced me to stop and revisit my old passion, music.”
By chance, Dom met a very talented lyricist and poet on Social Media (from the UK) and they’ve since collaborated and written close to 20 songs together, one of which became the debut single “GET ME OUTTA HERE”.
About the song, Dom said “I suppose the title speaks for itself in the tumultuous times the world finds itself in. I first started writing this song about 11 years ago, for completely different reasons, but once the Pandemic forced us to stop and grounded me personally, I revisited it and with the help of my writing partner in the UK the inspiration came flowing back”.
