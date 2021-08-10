Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,440 in the last 365 days.

The Center Welcomes Dr. Connor King to Orthopedic Team

Connor King, MD

Connor King, MD

Fellowship trained joint replacement surgeon joins Central Oregon’s largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical and physical medicine and rehabilitation care

The most gratifying part of being a total joint surgeon is hearing from my patients after recovery when they are able to get back to the activities that they love.”
— Dr. Connor King
BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care, Central Oregon’s largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical and physical medicine and rehabilitation care, is excited to announce the addition of Connor King, MD to its growing team of orthopedic surgeons. Dr. King is a fellowship trained joint replacement surgeon specializing in treating patients with conditions of the hip and knee.

“Expanding our orthopedic team allows us to offer additional appointment times for patients with knee and hip pain, and continue to provide the highest level of care for our patients in Central Oregon,” said Christy McLeod, CEO at The Center. “We look forward to Dr. King joining our medical team to help our patients find solutions for their pain and get back to the activities that they enjoy.”

Dr. King first became interested in medicine in high school where he volunteered as a firefighter and EMT. At Georgetown University School of Medicine, he quickly gravitated toward orthopedic surgery and went on to complete his residency at the University of Chicago, the busiest Level 1 trauma center in the city. Dr. King completed his fellowship training under Dr. Christopher Peters at the University of Utah, one of the top joint replacement programs in the country. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty.

“The most gratifying part of being a total joint surgeon is hearing from my patients after recovery when they are able to get back to the activities that they love,” said Dr. King. “I look forward to working with the entire team at The Center to deliver the highest quality joint replacement care in Central Oregon.”

The Center continues to expand in Central Oregon to meet the needs of a growing community and a changing medical landscape. To learn more, visit TheCenterOregon.com.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Center Welcomes Dr. Connor King to Orthopedic Team

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.