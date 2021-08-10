The Center Welcomes Dr. Connor King to Orthopedic Team
Fellowship trained joint replacement surgeon joins Central Oregon’s largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical and physical medicine and rehabilitation care
The most gratifying part of being a total joint surgeon is hearing from my patients after recovery when they are able to get back to the activities that they love.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care, Central Oregon’s largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical and physical medicine and rehabilitation care, is excited to announce the addition of Connor King, MD to its growing team of orthopedic surgeons. Dr. King is a fellowship trained joint replacement surgeon specializing in treating patients with conditions of the hip and knee.
“Expanding our orthopedic team allows us to offer additional appointment times for patients with knee and hip pain, and continue to provide the highest level of care for our patients in Central Oregon,” said Christy McLeod, CEO at The Center. “We look forward to Dr. King joining our medical team to help our patients find solutions for their pain and get back to the activities that they enjoy.”
Dr. King first became interested in medicine in high school where he volunteered as a firefighter and EMT. At Georgetown University School of Medicine, he quickly gravitated toward orthopedic surgery and went on to complete his residency at the University of Chicago, the busiest Level 1 trauma center in the city. Dr. King completed his fellowship training under Dr. Christopher Peters at the University of Utah, one of the top joint replacement programs in the country. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty.
“The most gratifying part of being a total joint surgeon is hearing from my patients after recovery when they are able to get back to the activities that they love,” said Dr. King. “I look forward to working with the entire team at The Center to deliver the highest quality joint replacement care in Central Oregon.”
The Center continues to expand in Central Oregon to meet the needs of a growing community and a changing medical landscape. To learn more, visit TheCenterOregon.com.
