LET’S TALK STEM WITH DR. CALVIN MACKIE: CONVERSATION ON WHY BLACK & BROWN STUDENTS DONT GET EFFECTIVE STEM EDUCATION

Dr. Calvin Mackie Dr. Brian Williams

Podcast guest Dr. Brian Williams, of Georgia State University, warns that students without STEM skills will be in danger of being left out of future jobs.

And what we're seeing right now with regards to science and STEM education is large groups of people just being left out of the conversation...We need to widen that tent and allow more people in...” — Dr. Brian Williams

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcast Video Version

Podcast Audio Version

Dr. Brian Williams, a Clinical Professor and Director of the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence at Georgia State University, warned on the Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast that some students aren’t being adequately taught science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and are in danger of being left out of future jobs.

In an engaging conversation, Dr. Mackie and Dr. Williams raised concerns that while a 4th Industrial Revolution is spurring STEM jobs today and, in the future, not enough students of color are trained as the drivers and designers of the innovations. Instead, the two STEM education leaders said that too many students are on a path towards being the laborers, whose jobs may be threatened by automation and technology.

“So many (students) are checking out of the public educational system,” said Dr. Williams. “What this means for their future: They will not be armed. They will not be prepared to take advantage of some of the things that are coming down the pipe for them in terms of the different evolutions of this new revolution.”

Further, Dr. Williams added: “And what we're seeing right now with regards to science and STEM education is large groups of people just being left out of the conversation.”

Dr. Williams asserted that the pool of students engaged with STEM must be broadened. “We've narrowed our focus with regards to who should be doing science to people who are going to be traditional scientists, engineers and mathematicians,” he said. “And so, we need to broaden our perspective. We need to widen that tent and allow more people into this tent of science, engineering, and mathematics.”

Moreover, Dr. Mackie said, the “fundamental belief” at STEM Global Action (SGA) is that “STEM education, STEM engagement should be culturally and environmentally relevant. When you boil it down to whether or not somebody's going to become a scientist or an engineer, that's when we begin to cut people out.”

SGA is a campaign and network of affiliates that pursues the advancement of STEM education for children, parents and communities. Visit our website at www.stemglobalaction.com for more information.

***

(For print or broadcast interviews with Dr. Calvin Mackie, please contact Michael K. Frisby, mike@frisbyassociates.com or 202-625-4328.)

***

Visit the STEM Global Action website at www.STEMglobalaction.com where you can find:

STEM Global Action Today, a newsletter with comprehensive articles on some of the most important issues related to STEM, and takes readers into the lives of STEM educators and their extraordinary students, who will be the STEM leaders of tomorrow.

STEM Global Action Data Center, a one-stop resource library for studies, reports, video presentations and news coverage about STEM.

STEM Global Action Public Square, an open forum where everyone can share their ideas and thoughts on STEM and where we need to go from here. The forum will present exchanges on education strategies, programs, job openings and whatever is top of mind about STEM.

STEM Global Action Newsroom, an archive of press releases, media coverage, videos and online stories about SGA’s work and our affiliate organizations, such as STEM Baton Rouge (LA), STEM Grambling (LA), STEM NOLA (LA), STEM Illinois (IL) and STEM Lafayette (LA) as well as our associate organizations - STEM Little Rock (AR), STEM Houston (TX), STEM Charlotte (NC), STEM Ghana (Africa) and STEM Tanzania (Africa).

Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast. Special Guest Georgia State University's Dr. Brian Williams warns of perils for those without STEM skills.