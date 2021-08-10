C-NICE captures the essence of an evocative romance in a video for his latest track, “Masterpiece” featuring Jae Santana
Originally from Long Beach, CA, C-Nice is set to entice fans with his latest video, “Masterpiece” available on all platforms.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach rapper C-Nice is the epitome of smooth in the latest video for his melodic and sultry crossover hit “Masterpiece.” The hip-hop performer joins forces with singer Jae Santana for an evocative and flirtatious track that exudes modern-day romance paired with an attention-grabbing video that is sure to excite.
Known for his versatile style and infamous mixtape "The Orientation," which featured guest appearances from Grammy-winning modern legends Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock, the video for his pop crossover track “Masterpiece” contains storytelling elements infused with raw emotion to bring new meaning to his vocal and instrumental arrangements.
C-Nice made his first big splash in the music scene with his single “Do For Me” and received heavy airplay from local LA-based radio station 93.5 K-DAY. The rapper quickly capitalized on his success with the release of “Small Talk,” which topped over 600k streams and YouTube views, and his video release of “The Recoup” which received over 100k views on YouTube and displayed his creativity and acting ability.
“Masterpiece” is available on all major streaming platforms and is featured on his upcoming EP scheduled for release in August 2021.
About C-Nice
C-Nice hails from Long Beach, CA. He started rapping and recording his first songs at the age of 15. He took a break from music to pursue his first love of basketball but later decided music was his passion and began writing full-time. He quickly caught the attention of 93.5 K-Day, an LA-based radio station, with his single “Do For Me.” In addition to his music career, C-Nice also participates in supporting his community assisting with drives, giveaways, and holiday events for the Hope Foundation.
Valencia Jackson
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here