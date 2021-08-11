How Does the International Patent System Work? Lynch LLP Explains.

Lynch LLP Partners

If the international patent system seems confusing, that’s because it is. There are multiple phases and different ways to move forward, depending on your goals.

Charting a path toward foreign patent protection is confusing and multi-faceted. The best way to protect your technology is to use an experienced lawyer.” — Connor Lynch, partner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trying to understand a Patent Cooperation Treaty or PCT? If the international patent system seems confusing, that’s because it is. There are multiple phases and different ways to move forward, all of which depend on budget, business goals, and IP development strategies. We’ll explain key events and the phases in which those events occur.

Initial Priority Period

----------------

Once you’ve filed a patent application, whether a US utility patent application, a provisional patent application, or a foreign-filed patent application (subject to the country in which it is filed), you begin a 1-year countdown to file a PCT application with an International Receiving Office (ISR), such as the USPTO.

International Phase

----------------

During the international phase, the ISR will examine your application and send an International Search Report (ISR) giving feedback, for example, on your patent application’s patentability in view of prior art. During this phase, you can choose to respond to that ISR either with Article 19 amendments (Chapter I track, above) or with Article 34 amendments with accompanying arguments (Chapter II track, above). A third option is to do nothing and not respond to the IRS.

National Phase

----------------

Once 30 months (31 months in some countries) from the earliest filing have elapsed, it’s time to enter the national phase. To enter the national phase, we coordinate with foreign associates in each country (or region in the case of Europe) to file the PCT application as patent applications in each target country.

Picking the Best Strategy

----------------

Charting a path toward foreign patent protection is confusing and multi-faceted. The best way to protect your technology is to use an experienced lawyer. At Lynch LLP, we have many years of experience helping our clients develop patent portfolio development strategies, and we have the expertise to help you, too.

About Lynch LLP

----------------

Lynch LLP is located in Southern California, with the ability to make personal visits to clients in Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego. We specialize in intellectual property matters—patents, trademarks, and copyrights—working with clients ranging from start-ups to multinational organizations. No matter your needs, we can help you achieve your goals and grow your business with confidence.

Schedule a free 30-minute consultation by visiting https://www.lynchllp.com/consultations, or call us at 949-829-2186.