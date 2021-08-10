Prominent African American Voices Featured in New Devotional Book for Women, Rhythms of Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the upcoming book, "Rhythms of Rest: 40 Devotions for Women on the Move" by Suzan Johnson Cook—Available September 7, 2021 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold. This new devotional, part of Our Daily Bread’s VOICES Collection, includes many African American voices of various ages providing different perspectives.
"Rhythms of Rest: 40 Devotions for Women on the Move" by Suzan Johnson Cook (Our Daily Bread Publishing)
Rest and retreat are essential parts of the spiritual life, but many Christian women find both elusive in the middle of their busy lives as they serve their families, churches, businesses, and communities. "Rhythms of Rest" provides a respite for women to simply be still and spend time with the Lord. These 40 meaningful devotions from leaders in Black and multicultural communities and churches invite women to pause and reflect on Scripture as they ponder topics like soul-care, sisterhood, seasons of life, and Spirit-led living. Women will find daily sustenance and strength from the personal stories, reflections, questions, quotes, and Scripture passages shared by their sisters in Christ.
Suzan Johnson Cook and fellow contributing authors are leaders and influencers within Black and multicultural communities and churches, and their devotions speak strength to a woman's soul.
"Rhythms of Rest" includes a reference section complete with poems, praise prompts, Scripture index, retreat formula, and more.
About the Author: Suzan Johnson Cook has served in many roles including pastor, author, activist, faith advisor, and keynote speaker with over 3,000 speeches to her credit. She was US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom and served as the principal advisor to the president and secretary of state, having 199 countries in her portfolio. Suzan was the first woman to serve as chaplain to the New York City police department, as well as the first and only female president of the historic Hampton University Ministers Conference, the largest gathering of African American clergy in the world. She served as pastor for three New York City congregations, including standing-room-only “Lunch Hour of Power” mid-week services and seminars for the business community.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org/.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter