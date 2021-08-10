Advancing Technology in WV Allows Businesses to Focus on Job Creation, Not Burdensome Paperwork

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office announced a record-setting year for online filings and timely compliance with reporting deadlines by West Virginia businesses. The state’s increases in online options allow businesses to complete applications and filings quickly and accurately, allowing the companies to focus on business rather than paperwork.

As of August 2021, more than 1 million transactions have been conducted through the Secretary of State’s WV One Stop Business Portal by West Virginia corporations and LLCs. The average time it takes users to complete a filing is less than 5 minutes, and the immediate availability of information increases transparency and accuracy for those West Virginia businesses.

“Over 99% of annual filings are now done online, thus saving businesses time and money. Online filing also allows information from these businesses to be available to the public quicker than it has ever been in our state’s history,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “At the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, we mean business.”

In addition to corporations and LLC’s filing in a timely and transparent fashion, the state's new online licensing features have expanded immensely over the past four years. UCC filings are now executed 100% online. Recently over the past year, online filing capacity expanded to include marriage celebrants, notary public applications and renewals, athlete agents, scrap metal dealers and private investigators.

“Since making these licensures available online just one year ago, now 90% of all licenses from the WV Secretary of State’s Office are executed online,” said Secretary Warner. “Delivering services to the customer in the easiest, most accessible and transparent manner possible is our mission. Doing so gets state bureaucracy out of the way so businesses can focus on creating jobs and strengthening our economy.”

Registering a nonprofit corporation online as a charitable organization is also now available. These filings often require over 100 pages of documents, so filing online substantially reduces the paper-laden burdens on both applicants and the state. Currently, over 50% of charitable organization applications are filed online, saving the non-profits and charities time and money with less paper waste and shipping costs.

Secretary Warner encourages businesses to take advantage of the WV One Stop Business Portal for registration of new businesses, changing current business information, and annual report filing. He also encourages those seeking licenses from the office, or members of the public seeking review licensees, to do so using the Enterprise Registration & Licensing System. Both systems are available 24/7 at www.sos.wv.gov.

For more information or assistance, business owners may also call the WVSOS Business & Licensing Division at (304) 558-8000.