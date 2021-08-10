More than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

Enrollments Spike During “Summer Sprint to Coverage” Ahead of August 15th Deadline, 64% Increase in Enrollment in the Last Week of July

New data released today by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shows more than 2.5 million people enrolled in health coverage on HealthCare.gov and state Marketplaces during the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which will close in five days on August 15th. Additional data released by CMS today shows that a record high of nearly 81.7 million people are now receiving coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of March 2021. The continued rise in enrollment demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to build upon the Affordable Care Act and deliver high-quality, affordable health care for millions of Americans. The “Summer Sprint to Coverage” campaign continues to raise awareness that zero-premium or low-premium health insurance options are available on HealthCare.gov.

Today’s SEP report also shows how President Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) has lowered health care costs for Americans. Data shows that families are seeing average savings of $40 per person per month on premiums due to the ARP’s premium credits, and over a third of customers have found coverage for $10 or less per month. The report also shows that the ARP is also helping lower out of pocket costs for new customers enrolling in coverage since April 1, with the median plan deductible falling by nearly 90%, from $450 to $50. The ARP’s expanded premium tax credits have reduced premiums, increased savings, and given consumers access to quality, affordable health care coverage through the Marketplace. President Biden has proposed to extend these lower premiums as part of his Build Back Better Agenda.

Additionally, consumers who received, or who are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week beginning in 2021, may be able to find even lower cost plans and save extra money on out-of-pocket expenses through HealthCare.gov due to the ARP’s enhanced tax credits. In the final week of July, HealthCare.gov experienced a 64% week over week increase in people signing up for coverage, the second-highest week of enrollment since February 15.

“Across the country, a continued demand for high-quality, low-cost health coverage persists,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Through strengthening the Affordable Care Act and pushing the Build Back Better Agenda, we remain committed to ensuring Americans find health coverage that works at the lowest cost possible.”

Americans can visit HealthCare.gov to sign up for health coverage. Consumers can also call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 200 languages. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325. Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

“There is still time for Americans to take advantage of this excellent opportunity and select a quality, affordable health care plan that works best for them. Health coverage provides the peace of mind that every American deserves," said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "I encourage consumers to visit HealthCare.gov, update your information, or apply and enroll in a plan. The deadline is on August 15, so check out HealthCare.gov today.”

The July Marketplace SEP report released today by CMS shows that since February 15, over 1.8 million Americans have signed up on HealthCare.gov, with an additional 723,000 enrolling in coverage through the 15 State-based Marketplaces that operate their own platform.

The March 2021 Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Trends Snapshot report shows that nearly 81.7 million individuals were enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP in March 2021, an increase of 651,979 individuals compared to February 2021. Since February 2020, the month before the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared, enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP increased by more than 11 million individuals, a 15.6% increase.

Current Marketplace enrollees can review their application anytime, make any needed changes to their current information, submit their application, and reselect their current plan, to ensure they maximize their savings for the rest of 2021 Marketplace coverage.

For many current enrollees who haven’t updated their application and enrollment with the new savings by early August, the Marketplace should automatically apply newly available savings to their enrollment to ensure as many consumers as possible receive the ARP enhanced benefits during the coverage year. This update will become effective on September 1, 2021. However, the information used for that automatic update will be based on information previously submitted by the consumer.

Consumers who live in a state with a Marketplace that operates its own platform should visit their state Marketplace website or call center for information on accessing these additional savings through their State-based Marketplace.

Throughout the year, consumers can apply for Medicaid and CHIP coverage online in all 50 states and DC, and the majority of states complete real-time determinations and automated renewals. All but 13 states have accepted federal funding to expand Medicaid under the ACA.

For more information on the July Marketplace enrollment report, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2021-marketplace-special-enrollment-period-report-4

For the March 2021 Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Trends Snapshot, visit: https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid/program-information/medicaid-chip-enrollment-data/medicaid-and-chip-enrollment-trend-snapshot/index.html

For more information about the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/getting-marketplace-health-insurance/

For more information about the American Rescue Plan and the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/american-rescue-plan-and-marketplace.

Health Insurance Marketplace® is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

This communication was printed, published, or produced and disseminated at U.S. taxpayer expense.