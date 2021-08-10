Mosché, David Acekeyz, And T.B.E. Bring The Heat To Summer 2021 – New Single “Bottles” Online Now

DULLES, VA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally dubbed by The Kennedy Center as the “Jazz Funk Luminary,” the wildly sensational sounds of Mosché’s trombone & his spectacular technique have thrilled listeners all around the globe throughout the course of his career. From having the honor to share stages with legendary titans of the industry like Eryka Badu, Wale, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, and many more, in addition to growing an incredibly loyal fan-base through his music online, including critically-acclaimed singles “Compendium,” “Girl I Can Love You,” and 2021’s “This Love” & “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration” – Mosché has been building a legacy on exquisite instrumentation from day one. Continuing to surge within the most groundbreaking year of his career as an artist to-date – his brand-new single “Bottles” is out now and available everywhere!

After a pivotal move at the end of last year that saw Mosché move across the world from Washington, DC, all the way to Nigeria where he’s based out of today, he’s had the privilege and honor of immersing himself deep into the roots of real African music, and connected to a ton of astounding local talent. For his latest single, Mosché has teamed up with artists T.B.E. and David Acekeyz in a remarkably smooth collaboration on “Bottles” that is guaranteed to proudly turn Friday nights right into Saturday mornings. Designed to keep the party goin’ long & strong – “Bottles” is the mood and the moment unified as one; a single that is equally captivating from the music to the microphone, enchanting, and all-out irresistible.

Stylistic & stunningly performed, loaded with swagger from the lefts to the rights, “Bottles” is available on every major music platform online now, and no playlist could be considered complete without it this year. From the immaculately expressive instrumentation on display, to the brilliantly rhythmic flow of the vocals sliding slyly through the microphone, the aura & atmosphere of their collaborative Afrofusion – “Bottles” is a genuinely mesmerizing & all-out spellbinding single destined to keep the dance-floor full. Join Mosché, David Acekeyz & T.B.E. as they blaze up the charts this summer with the radiantly colorful, hybrid vibes of “Bottles,” as they take over the clubs from coast to coast on their way straight up to #1.

https://moschemusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/moschemusic/
https://twitter.com/moschemusic
https://www.instagram.com/moschemusic/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkWyq0E_X5XuT1ns5arxwhA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mosch%C3%A9-snowden-23b87366/
https://www.tiktok.com/@moschemusic
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Vy3Wy5zV7svBMInRFqZ20
https://soundcloud.com/mosche-music

Mosche
Mosche Music
+1 202.660.8379
info@moschemusic.com

You just read:

Mosché, David Acekeyz, And T.B.E. Bring The Heat To Summer 2021 – New Single “Bottles” Online Now

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mosche
Mosche Music
+1 202.660.8379 info@moschemusic.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Mosché, David Acekeyz, And T.B.E. Bring The Heat To Summer 2021 – New Single “Bottles” Online Now
Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt, Dom Colizzi Nominated For 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards
DJ Kepi Is Surging Into Most Inspired Year To Date – Debut Full-Length Album "Metanoia" Is Officially Out 09/08/21
View All Stories From This Author