Mosché, David Acekeyz, And T.B.E. Bring The Heat To Summer 2021 – New Single “Bottles” Online Now

DULLES, VA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally dubbed by The Kennedy Center as the “Jazz Funk Luminary,” the wildly sensational sounds of Mosché’s trombone & his spectacular technique have thrilled listeners all around the globe throughout the course of his career. From having the honor to share stages with legendary titans of the industry like Eryka Badu, Wale, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, and many more, in addition to growing an incredibly loyal fan-base through his music online, including critically-acclaimed singles “Compendium,” “Girl I Can Love You,” and 2021’s “This Love” & “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration” – Mosché has been building a legacy on exquisite instrumentation from day one. Continuing to surge within the most groundbreaking year of his career as an artist to-date – his brand-new single “Bottles” is out now and available everywhere!

After a pivotal move at the end of last year that saw Mosché move across the world from Washington, DC, all the way to Nigeria where he’s based out of today, he’s had the privilege and honor of immersing himself deep into the roots of real African music, and connected to a ton of astounding local talent. For his latest single, Mosché has teamed up with artists T.B.E. and David Acekeyz in a remarkably smooth collaboration on “Bottles” that is guaranteed to proudly turn Friday nights right into Saturday mornings. Designed to keep the party goin’ long & strong – “Bottles” is the mood and the moment unified as one; a single that is equally captivating from the music to the microphone, enchanting, and all-out irresistible.

Stylistic & stunningly performed, loaded with swagger from the lefts to the rights, “Bottles” is available on every major music platform online now, and no playlist could be considered complete without it this year. From the immaculately expressive instrumentation on display, to the brilliantly rhythmic flow of the vocals sliding slyly through the microphone, the aura & atmosphere of their collaborative Afrofusion – “Bottles” is a genuinely mesmerizing & all-out spellbinding single destined to keep the dance-floor full. Join Mosché, David Acekeyz & T.B.E. as they blaze up the charts this summer with the radiantly colorful, hybrid vibes of “Bottles,” as they take over the clubs from coast to coast on their way straight up to #1.

