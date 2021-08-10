Tunnel Sensor Market to Hit USD 6,074.8 Million at a 6.5% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Tunnel Sensor Market information by Solution, Services, Connectivity, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 3,986.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,074.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Tunnel Sensor Market Scope:

A tunnel sensor is a device that measures the concentration of different gases in order to maintain the tunnel's air quality and ventilation. It consists of a transmitter and a receiver mounted on the tunnel's ceiling to track and analyze air concentrations. The transmitter emits visible and infrared lights to measure the visibility and gaseous concentration within the tunnel. The obtained signals are then processed as part of the air quality management for ventilation control in these tunnels.

Dominant Key Players on Tunnel Sensor Market Covered Are:

SICK AG (Germany)

Altech Corporation (US)

Tunnel Sensors Ltd (UK)

Ecotech (Australia)

CODEL International Ltd (UK)

Advance Technologies Asia (ATA) (Malaysia)

Geonica (Spain)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US)

DURAG GROUP (Germany)

SAGE Automation (Australia)

Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd (UK)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8197

Tunnel Sensors Market Drivers:

The deployment of tunnels has increased over the last decade to improve road and rail connectivity. Tunnels are confined places that are often built through mountains or underground, resulting in poor ventilation. This will result in the accumulation of toxic gases inside the tunnel, which can have a negative effect on people's health. Carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitric oxide (NO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ammonia (NH3), and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) are some of the gases commonly found in tunnels. As a result, the market for tunnel sensors to analyze gaseous concentration has increased in recent years. Another essential function of the tunnel sensor is to track visibility inside tunnels in order to ensure air clarity for drivers passing through the tunnel and, as a result, prevent accidents in the tunnel.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Tunnel Sensor Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tunnel-sensor-market-8197

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global tunnel sensor market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, services, connectivity, and application.

By solution, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into visibility monitoring, airflow monitoring, air quality monitoring, filter monitoring, fire monitoring, and others.

By services, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented on the basis of installation services, maintenance services, and consulting services.

By connectivity, the global tunnel sensor market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless.

Based on application, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into road tunnels, rail tunnels, and others.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8197

Regional Analysis

By region, the global tunnel sensor industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

According to MRFR analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global tunnel sensor market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America. The growth of the North American market is attributed owing to the need to minimize the exposure of toxic gases in road and rail tunnels. Furthermore, the need to maintain visibility through tunnels is fueling the growth of tunnel sensors in the United States and Canada. Tunnel sensors have been installed in the European region to track vehicle temperatures and avoid road accidents or fatalities. As a result, the market for tunnel sensors in the European region is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Tunnel sensors are being adopted in Asia Pacific as a result of improved road connectivity across countries and an attempt to eliminate gas pollution in tunnels in the region.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8197

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Tunnel Sensor Market

The spread of COVID-19 from China has had a major effect on the tunnel sensor industry. The pandemic's rapid spread has prompted lockdowns in many countries, resulting in the closure of manufacturing plants and disrupting supply chains. The stagnation in the development of new electronic devices has had a significant effect on the growth of such industries, hindered business growth. Tunnel sensor manufacturers around the world are focusing on lowering operating costs in order to stay in business. The resumption of tunnel sensors and related system manufacturing in the post-lockdown period is expected to drive market growth. Over the projected timeframe, government policies and funding are expected to fuel demand for tunnel sensors. Remote working policies implemented by industry players to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces will have a positive impact on the tunnel sensor market and aid in its recovery. Furthermore, the technology providers' assistance and support to their customers, as well as their experience in remote engineering services to gain an industry foothold, are likely to aid in the market recovery. As a result of the increasing adoption of advanced electronic products in modern railway and roadway infrastructures that offer higher operational efficiency as well as environmental and human protection, the market for tunnel sensors and related products is expected to rise.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com