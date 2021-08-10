Follow the story wherever it takes you with the Elinchrom ONE, the new portable off-camera flash from Elinchrom
The battery life of the Elinchrom One is really amazing”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elinchrom introduces the supremely portable, rugged, and dependable Elinchrom ONE. Their first battery-powered monolight, is born from a company-wide effort to step out of their collective comfort zone and define Elinchrom’s modern identity. The entire team has gone to great lengths to ensure the ONE features several unique, future-facing attributes while still retaining the brand’s core values. For Elinchrom, the ONE is more than just a long-requested new product; it is the beginning of their next adventure.
Keep a Low Profile
Add the versatility of an off-camera flash with light shaping capabilities to any kit while maintaining a minimal footprint with the Elinchrom ONE. Similar in size and weight (1.5kg / 3.3 lbs) to a 70-200mm lens, the ONE is ready to travel with you anywhere and everywhere.
Brave the Elements
The Elinchrom ONE utilizes an internal Li-ion battery for maximum portability and enhanced protection from the elements while on location. Plus, you are not tied to proprietary spare batteries or chargers with the ability to charge from any
USB-C source.
Never Lose Momentum
Capable of producing 725 full-power flashes on a single charge, the Elinchrom ONE is ready for longer shoots. Additionally, with Active Charging, the ONE can be connected to a power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level, keeping your workflow uninterrupted.
Shape Your Story
Shaping light is at the heart of every great photo you create. Designed around an unconcealed flash tube for optimal light spread, the Elinchrom ONE ensures you experience the beautiful light quality Elinchromis
known for.
Your Choice of Light Shapers
Engineered to use the newly developed Elinchrom OCF modifier mount, the Elinchrom ONE is also natively compatible with most Profoto® OCF light shapers, greatly expanding your selection of available light shaping tools. The included Elinchrom OCF to Bayonet Adapter enables quick mounting to speedrings and reflectors using the traditional Elinchrom Bayonet.
Do More with Less
Engineered for peak efficiency, the Elinchrom ONE utilizes its 131 Ws of capacity to generate a light output usually seen in 200+ Ws units. At 1 meter (3.3ft) and 100 ISO, the ONE can achieve F-11.9, with the Diffusion Dome attached, and when combined with the HP Reflector, the achievable F-Stop climbs to F-45.2.
Navigate Swiftly
With a touchscreen interface and a newly designed menu structure, Elinchrom has streamlined the process of adjusting the One’s settings to ensure you never miss a chance to capture a moment.
Key Features
Supreme portability
Weighing only 1.5kg (3.3 lbs) and similar in size to a 70-200mm lens, the ONE is ready to travel with you anywhere and everywhere.
Integrated Li-Ion battery
Enables up to 725 full-power flashes on a single charge and enhanced protection from the elements while on location.
USB-C charge port
Charge the Elinchrom ONE from any USB-C source without proprietary spare batteries or chargers.
Active Charging
Connect the ONE to a power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level.
Elinchrom OCF modifier mount
Natively compatible with Profoto® OCF and the traditional Elinchrom Bayonet mount via an included adapter.
Touch screen interface
Clever and streamlined interface designed to provide the most efficient user experience and quick set up times.
Powerful bicolor LED modeling lamp
Adjustable color temperature of 2700 to 6500 with an output of 3000 Lumens and a CRI 95.
Fast recycle times and precise color accuracy
The ONE recycles in 0.9 seconds at full power and maintains a +/- 150K color temperature over the entire power range.
Sync up to 1/8000s with HSS
Freeze motion, overpower ambient light and darken backgrounds.
TTL with Manual Lock
Enables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings.
Smart Pro-Active cooling
The Elinchrom ONE learns your shooting style and adapts its cooling cycle around it.
Removable tilt-head
The two-way metal tilt-head with 7-8 mm umbrella mount detaches, making the Elinchrom ONE ergonomic for hand-holding.
The Elinchrom ONE will be available in late August 2021.
Retail Price
Elinchrom ONE Off Camera Flash Kit - EL20932.1 - 839 Euros / $899.99
Elinchrom ONE Off Camera Flash Dual Kit - EL20931.2 - 1,679 Euros / $1,799.99
About Elinchrom
We deliver lighting solutions to all visual creators. By creating the world’s most portable and durable lighting gear, we desire above all else to be a source of inspiration to all adventurous spirits everywhere; helping them capture and share life’s most beautiful and greatest moments. We are the brand that brings light to their adventures.
