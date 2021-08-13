Helpful Subscription for New & Expecting Parents: MIKI HOUSE Baby Club
Helpful Subscription for New & Expecting Parents: MIKI HOUSE Baby ClubNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIKI HOUSE is launching its first-ever membership subscription, the MIKI HOUSE Baby Club. New and expecting parents can now join to get a deal on baby products and receive complimentary items. In addition, parents may opt for the Baby Starter Kit for a complete set of essentials to welcome a little one, including a complimentary Baby Club membership.
MIKI HOUSE Baby Club was created to aid new parents navigate the challenging aspects of caring for their newborn baby. MIKI HOUSE is famous for its cute designs, premium quality, and Japanese craftsmanship, and is a great place to get all baby essentials from clothes and shoes to toys and towels. Now, by joining MIKI HOUSE Baby Club, parents can purchase baby essentials for an amazing steal and receive free gifts too. Memberships can also be gifted to friends and family.
What's Included?
By purchasing a one-year subscription to the Baby Club for $99, subscribers can get:
● 20% off any full-priced baby products
● Free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase spend
● Free gift of Monthly Photo Frame ($79 value) when subscribing
● Free gift of Pre-Walking Shoes ($79 value) 6 months after subscribing
Expecting parents can also opt for the Baby Starter Kit. The Baby Starter Kit ($700 value) is a complete set of everything parents need to welcome a little one, including a complimentary subscription to the Baby Club. For $500, the Baby Starter Kit includes:
● Rattle
● 2 Short Kimono-Style Hadagi (0mo, 3mo)
● 2 Classic Kimono-Style Hadagi Bodysuit (0mo, 3mo)
● Bear & Train Bib
● Gauze Handkerchief, Set of Two
● Untwisted Yarn Hat
● 2-Way Coveralls
● Untwisted Yarn Baby Bath Towel (UV Protection)
● Gauze Towel Set of Two
● Gauze Pile Hybrid Bath Towel (UV Protection)
● 100% Cotton Super Soft Vest
● Cotton Baby Mittens
● White Argyle Low-Rise Socks
● Baby Club Membership Subscription
To get your membership or find out more, please visit MIKI HOUSE at: https://mikihouse-usa.com/.
ABOUT MIKI HOUSE Americas, Inc.
MIKI HOUSE, the leading Japanese premium fashion brand for babies and children, is renowned for its irresistibly cute designs, uncompromising quality and Japanese craftsmanship. Our credo is to make all children smile, dream and grow up healthy. Our products stay true to this mission. MIKI HOUSE brand is made for children to play, run and rest with comfort and happiness.
As a subsidiary of MIKI SHOKO., LTD. in the US market, the company is a long-time partner of Bloomingdale’s and has a popular online store at mikihouse-usa.com.
MIKI HOUSE Americas is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year (2021).
ABOUT MIKI SHOKO CO., LTD.
Founded in 1971 by Koichi Kimura in Osaka, Japan, the company opened the first MIKI HOUSE store in Kyoto, Japan, in 1978. In 1987, MIKI HOUSE started its global expansion and opened stores in the world’s premium shopping destinations such as St. Honore in Paris, Harrods in London and Bloomingdale’s in the US. Currently, it operates more than 400 stores in Japan and worldwide including flagships in Harrods in London, Moscow, Paris, Singapore, Kiev, Vancouver and Melbourne, as well as shop-in-shops in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Seoul. MIKI SHOKO is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year (2021).
Suguru Iwashiro
MIKI HOUSE Americas
customerservice@mikihouse-usa.com
