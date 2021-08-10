Sleeping Mattress Market Is Projected To Reach $39.9 Billion By 2027, Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027

Share This Article

News Provided By

Sleeping Mattress Market

Sleeping Mattress Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Artificial intelligence along with smart sensors and embedded sleep tracking pads are likely to revolutionize the global sleeping mattress market in near future” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report, The sleeping mattress market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.A sleeping mattress is a large flat object, which is filled with resilient materials such as cotton, feathers, foam rubber, or an arrangement of coiled springs and placed over the bed structure to have a comfortable sleep. Furthermore, water, air, or a variety of natural fibres can be used in the production of mattress. A sleeping mattress plays an essential role in giving the right comfort and support to the sleeper, by inducing sleep and keeping the spine in a neutral position. In addition, it helps in reducing irritability, nervousness, stress, and headache of the sleeper.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sleeping-mattress-market-A10855 The sleeping mattress market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for household constructions, and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, recent years have seen high traction for customized products in the global market. As a result, engaged players are also focusing on mattress customization. Additionally, fully customized mattress are only supplied by few player and they customize the mattress in their local workshops.Additionally, organic and natural mattress are gaining popularity in the recent years. The customers are growing concern regarding the environment and are choosing the environmentally conscious products over the other products. Furthermore, the customers can find many options to buy natural and organic mattress like a brand-named Botanical bliss and Avocado offers organic mattress and also it has vegan mattress too. These brands contain organic cotton and natural wool as per the demand.Covid-19 Scenario:○ Owing to lockdown restrictions, manufacturing activities of sleeping mattresses have been hindered, raw material supply hampered, and the entire supply chain disrupted.○ Offline distribution activities faced many challenges due to strict lockdown imposed in many countries by their government authorities to restrict the spread of coronavirus. However, manufacturers and distributors opted for online distribution to make the most of the situation.○ During the post-lockdown, the manufacturing and distribution activities are expected to get back on track as governments lifted off restrictions.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11220 The global sleeping mattress market segment includes product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into memory foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid. The end, user covered in the study include residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analysed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).The key players operating in the sleeping mattress industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, merger and acquisition as its key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain sleeping mattress market opportunity.Some of the major players profiled in the sleeping mattress market analysis include Kurl-On Ltd, Kingdsdwon, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, Saatva, Serta Simmons, Silentnights Groups, Sleep Number Corporation, Spring Air, and Tempur Sealy.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11220 Key findings of the study○ By product type, the hybrid segment led in terms of the sleeping mattress market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, many new innovations are emerging in the market like cooling mattress, organic and vegan mattress.○ On the basis of end user, the residential dominated the sleeping mattress market in 2019, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1%.○ Depending on distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to garner the largest market share in the coming years.○ Asia-Pacific was the leading region in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.Related Report:About UsAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research