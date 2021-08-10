Push-to-Talk over cellular market size is projected to reach $6.95 billion by 2027 | CAGR 9.4%
The reliability of these channels, and their use in rough terrains, and the rising need for effective communication are major strengths of the global market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deployment of LTE network, increase in number of Internet users across the world, and the proliferation of mobile devices have boosted the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication hampers the market. On the contrary, deployment of next-generation 5G network is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global push-to-talk over cellular market was $3.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.
The transportation & logistics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to as it helps the companies in communication and handling operations effectively as the flows and volumes are increasing in the logistics industry at a rapid pace. However, the public safety & security segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.
The equipment segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global push-to-talk over cellular market, owing to the ability of push-to-talk over cellular devices that provides collaborative and integrated solutions such as group communications. However, the services segment held the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness regarding loss of performance and productivity due to lack of communications.
The global push-to-talk over cellular market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market. As LTE coverage in North America has become ubiquitous, push-to-talk over LTE is increasingly prevalent, which means much faster data speeds and much lower network latency. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to high demand in Asia-Pacific-based industries such as transportation & logistics, public safety & security, and construction, owing to rise in infrastructure development activities in the region.
Profiling Key Players: AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
