HealthBanks Announces its Industry’s Lowest Cord Blood Banking Prices

HealthBanks’ Cord Blood Banking Plans Start at $19.99/Month with Lowest Price Guarantee.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank headquartered in Irvine, CA, today announces the launch of its newest cord blood banking membership plans and prices.

The Company’s latest cord blood banking plans start at only $19.99 per month for storage, with a one-time $99 processing and set up fee. These plans and prices are only available online on the Company’s website. The Company also offers a full line of newborn’s cord tissue, cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC), and adult immune cell banking service plans for clients to select from. HealthBanks operates its own U.S. FDA, CLIA and AABB accredited cell processing facility in Irvine, California.

For those customers who choose the newly introduced cord blood banking plans, HealthBanks also offers an additional 30% off adult immune cell banking service to direct family members, providing the entire family with a full-coverage “biological insurance”.

HealthBanks is one of the only two cord blood banks in the U.S. that stores purified mesenchymal stem cells from cord tissue. It is also currently the only cell bank in the U.S. that offers GMP-compliant adult immune cell banking service for clients 18 years or older.

To date, cord blood has been used to treat more than 80 different diseases. However, cord blood banking has always been thought to be expensive and not affordable for many families. Historically, it would cost $1,000-$2,000 for the initial processing and set up fees and $175-300 for the annual maintenance cost. The cost of cord blood banking services has dropped steadily over the past five years. HealthBanks’ new cord blood banking membership price will now make this service even more accessible to all families. At $19.99 per month, which is roughly the cost of a Starbucks coffee per week, families can have long-term biological assurance and be able to benefit from the fast medical advancements and innovation in the cell and gene therapy field.

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies and leading pioneers in the cell banking industry. In 2008, HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking, now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide. In 2020, HealthBanks was the first in the world to introduce GMP-compliant banking service of adult immune cells, which can be utilized in future applications for CAR-T cell therapy and other immunotherapies for cancer. HealthBanks continues to make great strides in the fast-growing cell banking industry – and pride to be the first and only cell bank to offer comprehensive cell banking services of newborn’s cord blood, cord tissue, cord tissued derived MSC, and adult immune cells in the U.S..

Partnered with its sister company, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:THMO) – the world’s leading provider of automated cell processing technologies for the cell banking industry – HealthBanks is equipped with a comprehensive list of proprietary and automated cell processing technologies. As worth mentioning, HealthBanks is the only U.S. private cord blood bank that uses the No.1 ranked BioArchive® smart robotic cryostorage system for its clients. The BioArchive® is designed to individually handle and track samples with a robotic arm; therefore prevents the trans-warming effect (TWE), which can reduce long-term cell viability. The top U.S. public cord blood banks, including New York Blood Center, Cleveland Clinic, North Carolina Cord Blood Bank (from Duke), and M.D. Anderson, have been using the BioArchive® to store FDA- and BLA-approved cord blood units. In addition to the above four prestigious public banks, HealthBanks currently is the only private cord blood bank in the U.S. to use the BioArchive® for its high end clients.

“As HealthBanks continues to celebrate its 20-year anniversary in the cell banking industry, its newest debuted online cord blood banking plans and prices are just another testimony of the Company’s mission – which is to ensure the future benefit of cell and gene therapy to everyone in need,” says Dr. Chris Xu, HealthBanks’ Chairman and Co-founder.

For further details regarding HealthBanks’ comprehensive cell banking services, visit www.healthbanks.us.



About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most extensive leading stem cell and immune cell banking networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, CLIA, and ISO. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: http://www.healthbanks.us/.



Company Contact:

Gloria Chen

949-379-5248

ir@healthbanks.us

Media Contact:

Meg Prejzner, Hackett Brand Consulting

773-879-4787

meg@hackettbrand.com