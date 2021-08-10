Data Extraction Market Worth $4.90 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027
Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations need for dedicated storage systems drive the growth of the data extraction market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data extraction market is growing at a speedy rate. With an increase in digitalization across several sectors, most of the companies are transiting into online businesses. Thus, there is a rise in the importance of data that resulted in the necessity to collect and transform the data in a form for analysis. This is the major factor that is primarily driving the growth of the global market.
The global data extraction market was valued at $2.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.
By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global data extraction market, owing to growing need to manage increasing data across the globe. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to adoption of services among end users, as they ensure the effective functioning of data extraction software.
By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period, owing to its high data transfer speed and security features. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global data extraction market, due to rise in adoption of cloud services across various industries.
By region, the market across North America contributed the highest share in 2019, holding to nearly half of the market, owing to business in North America adopting data extraction tools to easily extract insights from unstructured data. However, the global data extraction market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, due to strategies adopted by key players to establish their business in the emerging countries such as China and India.
Profiling Key Players: Alteryx, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and Teradata Corporation.
COVID-19 scenario:
1. Due to lockdown, there is a significant rise in online education and demand for data extraction tools to improve performance of students by adopting suitable policy for them.
2. As most of the organizations have adopted work from home, this has boosted the demand for data extraction to monitor each employee's performance.
3. Moreover, government are leveraging data extraction to take new steps against COVID-19 spread and device regulation accordingly.
