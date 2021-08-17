Detroit company creates 1st-ever Cellphone Advertising Network to Support Local Small Businesses
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit has created a network where local small businesses can send ads to cellphones at popular local places.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started in 2012, Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit helps small businesses, political campaigns & researchers send ads & promotions to cellphones.
Using Beacon Technology, Easy Mobile Advertising has created a network in Metro-Detroit - "The L-Network", where businesses can send ads & promotions to thousands of cellphones at popular local places such as restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, salons, grocery stores & more.
As consumers visit local places & neighborhoods, they will encounter "Beacon Zones" - areas where ads & promotions can be sent to nearby cellphones.
Advertisers can then reach consenting consumers directly in their cellphones - & offer discounts, promotions, prizes or important information.
Advertisers, like restaurants, bars & entertainment venues, can advertise to cellphones at their business - or at others.
First rolled-out in 2018, "The L-Network" currently covers businesses in Metro-Detroit, specifically Greektown Detroit, Midtown Detroit, Downtown Detroit, Eastern Market Detroit, Downtown Royal Oak, Downtown Ferndale, Southfield, Downtown Ann Arbor & more.
Easy Mobile Advertising plans in late 2021 & 2022 to expand "The L-Network" to Lansing & Grand Rapids, MI, Columbus, OH, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA & Phoenix, AZ.
This Network, the 1st of its kind in Michigan & nationally, creates an affordable option for local small businesses & entrepreneurs looking to advertise & grow their business.
Local businesses can draw attention their way by placing ads & promotions into cellphones at popular places & events, such as the Michigan State Fair, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival, Thanksgiving Day Parade & more.
Focusing on supporting the local small business community, Easy Mobile Advertising is offering a free 14-day trial period for Metro-Detroit businesses & entrepreneurs.
Trial period ends Oct. 31, 2021.
###
"Print Less - Cell More"
#easymobileadvertising #cellphoneadvertising
JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
jb@easy-mobile-advertising.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook