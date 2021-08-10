Mobile application market to witness future growth over 2020–2026, Says Allied Market Research

The rise in the number of smartphone users, and growing standards of living in developing countries have driven the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in smartphone users, rise in adoption of wearable devices, and surge in data usage & Internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global mobile application market . However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of Internet of things and mobile-connected smart objects and progress in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global mobile application market was pegged at $106.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $407.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.The entertainment & music segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid increase in usage of different entertainment applications. However, the gaming segment dominated the global mobile application market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. This is due to the increase in addition of video games and other gaming consoles.The play store segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the study period, owing to the increase of Google play store in various mobile phones and tablets. However, the Apple store segment held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global mobile application market. This is owing to different features provided by Apple store such as high security, multitasking, switching application, artificial intelligence (AI), and game center.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2300 The global mobile application market across Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to rapid economic growth and high potential for the adoption of mobile application. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North-America occupied second largest share in terms of revenue in 2018.Profiling Key Players: Apple Inc., CA Technologies, Cognizant, China Mobile Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intellectsoft, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Verbat Technologies.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2300 Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2300 Similar Reports -1. Mobile 3D Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-3d-market 2. Mobile Content Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-content-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.