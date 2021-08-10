Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Analysis, Post COVID-19 Scenario And Leading Players Updates By Forecast 2020-2027
Consumer awareness about healthy diet, increase in purchasing power, and changes in lifestyle and food habits fuel the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market by Product Type (Organic Fruit and Organic Vegetable), Form (Fresh and Frozen), and End User (Residential, and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Sale Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global organic fruits and vegetables industry was estimated at $30.77 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $55.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Consumer awareness about healthy diet, increase in purchasing power, and changes in lifestyle and food habits fuel the growth of the global organic fruits and vegetables market. On the other hand, undefined regulatory guidelines and high price of organic label fruits and vegetables hinder the growth to some extent. However, exploration of organic fruits and vegetables in skin care and beauty care products, rapid growth of the retail sector, rise in demand for organically formed ingredients, and increase in investments by small and mid-sized food product manufacturing companies are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
• Scarcity of labors at the manufacturing units and disrupted transportation due to frequent lookdown practices impacted the production of organic fruits and vegetables negatively.
• Also, the supply of organic fertilizers and agrochemicals was hugely distorted during the first phase of the lockdown.
• However, government bodies across the world are coming up with relaxations on the existing regulations and the market is projected to recoup its position really soon.
According the organic fruits and vegetables market analysis, the organic fruits and vegetables market is segmented into product type, form, end user and distribution channel and region. By product type, it is categorized into organic fruits and organic vegetables. Depending on form, it is fragmented into fresh and froze. According to end user, market is segmented in to residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is differentiated into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience store, online sale channel and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, UK, Sweden, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Peru, Rest of LAMEA)
On the basis of product type, the organic vegetables segment was valued at $7,692.25 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $15,597.24 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. Organic vegetables are free of chemical residues, which are probably found in non-organic vegetables. In most of the countries vegetables are un-detachable part of the regular meal, this is due to ample amount of availability in countries like China and India. Furthermore, the major attributes which contributes to the growth of the organic vegetables market are benefits associated with the consumption of organic vegetables such as vegetables contain phytochemicals. These special compounds work to protect or repair cells from damage, help lower cholesterol, keep vision healthy and more! Also, vegetables contain lots of vitamins and Organic Vegetables.
On the basis of form, the frozen organic fruits and vegetable segment is estimated to reach $39,253.51 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Frozen organic fruits and vegetables are majorly preferred to buy in urban area owing to its high perishability. Most frozen fruits and veggies are frozen shortly after they’re harvested, they’re allowed to fully ripen, which means they’re chock full of vitamins, Organic Vegetables, and antioxidants, and freezing locks in many of their nutrients. According to Scientists from Leatherhead Food Research and University of Chester, Frozen fruits and vegetables has been shown to be just as nutrient-rich, or even superior to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global organic fruits and vegetables market. Increasing adoption of healthy life style fuels the market growth in this province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to growing disposable income, high standard of life and high expenditure for healthy life style among individuals in the region.
The players operating in the Organic Fruits and Vegetables industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include The Whitewave Foods Company, H.J. Heinz Company, CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company), General Mills, Inc., Juices International Pty. Ltd., Activz, Z Natural Foods, LLC., Organic Valley Family of Farms, Iceland Foods Ltd, Green Organic Vegetable Inc. and DMH Ingredients.
