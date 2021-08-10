Telecom order management market to witness future growth over 2020–2026, Says Allied Market Research

Increasing inclination towards cloud-based services owing to faster deployment and agility benefits is the ongoing trend among organizations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in connectivity devices and subscribers, increase in demand for network installations across rural areas, and cost-effective business processes to gain a competitive edge in the industry augment the growth of the global telecom order management market . Conversely, requirement of highly proficient specialists to manage the telecom order hinders the market growth. On the contrary, integration of advance technology such AI, machine learning and big data and increase in demand from developing economies is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global telecom order management market garnered $2.24 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $6.50 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% from 2019 to 2026.Based on components, the market is bifurcated into services and solution. The service segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2018, accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market.Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the SMEs segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.The global telecom order management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, network type, product type and region.Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Contrarily, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.Profiling Key Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Comarch SA, and Cerillion.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.