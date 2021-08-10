Organic Vegetable Farming Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Organic Vegetable Farming Market 2021-2030

Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic vegetable farming market is expected grow from $7.41 billion in 2020 to $7.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Rising demand for organic food is anticipated to act as a major driver for the growth of the organic vegetable farming market during the period.

The organic vegetable farming market consists of production and sales for organic vegetables and related services. Organic farming refers to the method of crop production that involves the use of biologicals materials to prevent the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, and fertilizers. Organic farming provides high-quality and healthy food to humans together with protecting the environment from pollution, soil degradation, and erosion to optimize biological productivity.

Global Organic Vegetable Farming Market Segments:

The global organic vegetable farming market is further segmented based on type, method, crop and geography.

By Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

By Method: Composting, Crop Rotation, Cutting, Mulching, Polyculture, Soil Management, Weed Management

By Crop: Protected Crops, Salads, Green Veg, Root Crops, Potatoes, Others

By Geography: The global organic vegetable farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic vegetable farming global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global organic vegetable farming market, organic vegetable farming global market share, organic vegetable farming global market players, organic vegetable farming global market segments and geographies, organic vegetable farming market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic vegetable farming global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Vegetable Farming Market Organizations Covered: BASF, Aero Farm System, Plenty, Agrilution, N5 Sensors, Terramera PlantHealth, Back to the Roots, Vital Farms, ISCA Technologies, Inc., MycoSolutions AG, Atlántica Agrícola, Agroloop, SunOpta, Inc., Eden Synthetics, Ductor, nextProtein, Midwestern BioAg, JH Biotech, Bio Huma Netics, Ag Concepts Corporation, Elephant Vert, Grower's Secret, Azotic, ILSA S.p.A, Picks Organic Farms, Organic Farmers Co., The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Bayer Ag, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

