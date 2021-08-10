Smart Stadium Market Recovers From COVID-19 Impact At Growth Rate Of Over 24% Through 2021

Smart Stadium Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart stadium market is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2020 to $7.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart stadium market is expected to reach $18.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%.

The growing sports league culture is projected to propel the growth of the smart stadiums market in the coming years. A sports league is a group of clubs that play against one another with a set of rules and procedures. Smart stadiums provide fans and employees with a wealth of information about the game, parking options, seat upgrades, and the overall experience at their sports facility. According to the Sportscasting report, with a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2020, the Australian Football League sells out approximately 40,000-seat stadiums and continues to expand into one of the most profitable sports leagues in the world.

Major players covered in the global smart stadium industry are IBM, Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, NEC, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, Fujitsu, GP smart stadium, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Hawk-Eye Innovations, and Infosys.

The smart stadium market consists of sales of integrated technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, 5G, virtual reality by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing on-premises and cloud-based services. A smart stadium uses wired and wireless networks to connect cameras, sensors, and digital signs. Smart stadiums provide a lot of information to the audience and crew, and they directly respond to audience demands such as in-stadium retail pricing, restroom availability, and a variety of other issues. The ability to give a tailored experience to the audience has been made possible by smart stadiums.

The main types of components in smart stadiums are software and services. Stadium software is designed to integrate connected systems and the data collected by such systems with various other smart solutions. The smart stadium software includes building automation, crowd management, stadium and public security, and digital content management. The different modes of deployment include on-premise, cloud, hybrid and are used in stadium and public security, building automation, event management, crowd management, others.

