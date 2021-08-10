Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to grow from $14.76 billion in 2020 to $14.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to fall in the demand for drugs. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to reach $16.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market growth.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.

Trends In The Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market

Companies in the industry are increasingly developing of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms. The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, vaginal estrogen and others. Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others occur due to low estrogen levels. Vaginal estrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, vaginal tablets are used to get the hormone estrogen into the system. For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs.

Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Segments:

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is further segmented based on therapy type, distribution channel, application, route of administration and geography.

By Therapy Type: Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Application: Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parental, Others

By Geography: The global hormonal replacement drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

