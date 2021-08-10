Dried Fruits Market Recovers From COVID-19 Impact At A Growth Rate Of 11.1% Through 2021

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of new flavored dried fruits has emerged as a key trend in the dried fruits and nuts market. Major players operating in the dried fruits sector are focused on introducing new flavored dried fruits into the market to strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2019, Traina, a US-based company that produces dried fruits launched two new flavors such as Natural Cherry and the Summer Blend for summer. Natural Cherry is made with cherries, whereas Summer Blend is made with dried peaches, nectarines, and plums.

Major players covered in the dry fruits market (including the frozen dry fruits market and organic dried fruits market) are Sunbeam Foods Group Ltd., Sun-Maid, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Traina Foods, Sunsweet, Lion Raisins Inc, Murray River Organics Gr, National Raisin Company, Geobres, Angas Park, AL FOAH, Royal Nut Company, Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits, Valley Harvest Nut Company, Paradise Fruits, and Kiantama Oy.

The global dried fruits market size is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2020 to $7.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dried fruits market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The growing population of healthier consumers is expected to propel the growth of the dried fruit market in the coming years.

The main types of dried fruits are apricots, dates, raisins, figs, berries, and others. Apricots, sometimes known as Armenian plums, are a type of stone fruit. Dried apricots are used to improve bone mineral density and helps in promoting eye health. The different categories of dried fruit include conventional, organic and are used in confectioneries, dairy products, bakery products, snacks and bars, desserts, cereals, others.

The Business Research Company’s Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries), By Category (Conventional, Organic), By Application (Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks And Bars, Desserts, Cereals), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dried fruits market overview, forecast dried fruits market size and growth for the whole market, dried fruits market segments, and geographies, dried fruits market trends, dried fruits market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

