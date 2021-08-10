Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, & Opportunities In The Benzene-Petrochemicals Market 2021-2030

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the benzene-petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4%.

Request For A Sample For The Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3863&type=smp

The benzene market consists of sales of benzene and related services by entities that produce benzene. Benzene is used as an intermediary chemical in the manufacture of plastics, resin, nylons, and synthetic fibers.

Trends In The Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes to produce benzene. The technologies developed are expected to help curb the environmental issues. For instance, in November 2019, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), a major oil and gas cooperation of China headquartered in Beijing, signed an agreement with KazMunayGas (KMG) and a memorandum with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and KazTransGaz. The agreement between the companies will promote the expansion of the natural gas cooperation. The increase in such technological advances to reduce the emissions will gain traction contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segments:

The global benzene-petrochemicals market is further segmented based on manufacturing process, derivative, application, and geography.

By Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha, Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha, Toluene Hydrodealkylation, Toluene Disproportionation, From Biomass

By Derivative: Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Cyclohexane, Maleic Anhydride, Other Derivatives

By Application: Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants

By Geography: The global benzene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides benzene-petrochemicals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global benzene-petrochemicals market, benzene-petrochemicals market share, benzene-petrochemicals market players, benzene-petrochemicals market segments and geographies, benzene-petrochemicals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The benzene-petrochemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Organizations Covered: Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG , Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG , Bp Plc, Braskem , Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation , China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), CPC Corporation Limited, Deza, A. S, Eastman Chemical Company, Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries, Gazprom Neft PJSC, GS Caltex Corporation, IBN Rushd, INEOS, JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery, JX Holdings , JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Kian Petrochemical Company, Kuwait Aromatics Co. (Karo), LG Chem.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021:

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-fibers-global-market-report

Plastic Material And Resins Market - By Type (Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane, Others), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Bedding, Others-End User) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-materials-and-resins-market

Webbing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/webbing-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/