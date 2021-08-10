COVID-19 Related Blood Clotting Drives The Anticoagulant Market

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing clinical trials of anticoagulant treatments for COVID-19 are shaping the anticoagulants market. Major companies operating in the anticoagulants sector are concentrating on establishing clinical trials of anticoagulant medications to lower the risk of COVID-19 related blood clotting in adults. For instance, in March 2021, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA has started the final of three Phase III clinical trials of blood thinners (anticoagulants) to prohibit life-threatening blood clots in elderly people with COVID-19. The ACTIV-4 trials will help to resolve concerns about the use of anticoagulants also known as antithrombotics in the treatment for COVID-19.

The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow from $32.09 billion in 2020 to $36.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anticoagulants market is expected to reach $51.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The anticoagulants market consists of sales of anticoagulants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anticoagulant drugs which keep blood vessels open and prevent the formation of blood clots. Anticoagulants are referred to as blood thinners, but they do not thin the blood, instead, they avoid or minimize clots or thrombi.

Major players covered in the anticoagulant drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Mylan, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka, Leo Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd, and Amphastar Pharmaceutica.

The global anticoagulants market is segmented by drug class into factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin and LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, others; by route of administration into oral anticoagulant, injectable anticoagulant; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy; by application into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation or flutter, coronary artery disease, others; by end user into hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, others.

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2021 - By Drug Class (Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin And LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist), By Route Of Administration (Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation Or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

