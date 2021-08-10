Speaker Market to Reach $233.27 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 30.5% CAGR
Advancement in AI virtual assistant technologies and developments in battery technologies augment the growth of the global speaker market. Conversely, data privacy and security concerns impede the market growth. Nevertheless, emergence of smart speakers in commercial applications ushers a number of opportunities in the near future. the global speaker market generated $39.57 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $233.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027.
COVID-19 scenario:
• Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the manufacturing and supply chain procedures have been halted. Also, research and development (R&D) activities of key players have been paused across the globe.
• The sale of speakers has been reduced during the Covid-19 outbreak due to the operational restrictions on sales channels such as specialty stores and e-commerce platforms.
• However, certain manufacturing firms have restarted their projects and plan owing to the relaxations imposed on the restrictions, by the government bodies, in several regions.
Leading Players:
The major players operating in the speaker industry include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Bose Corporation, Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Company, Limited, Guoguang Electric Company Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Premium Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, and Tymphany HK Limited
Key Findings Of The Study
• By product type, the true wireless stereo (TWS) segment dominated the speaker market share in 2019.
• On the basis of size, the medium segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.
• Depending on end use, the personal segment garnered major share of the speaker market in 2019.
• Based on sales channel, the online segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
• By price, the $100 to $200 segment is expected to generate high revenues during 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.
Global Speaker Market Segments
By Product Type
• Smart speakers
• Home audio speakers
• Portable speakers
• True wireless stereo (TWS)
By Size
• Small
• Medium
• Large
