Private Cloud Services Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth
Reduction in investment for new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in private cloud along with demand for Low-cost fuel the growth in the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing concerns over data security and disaster recovery, coupled with the continued adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) trend and growing deployment of a mobile workforce and emerging as the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market for private cloud server solutions over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on ensuring real-time and quick access to data is also expected to drive market growth.
The global private cloud services market garnered $4.47 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $14.11 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2017 to 2023.
Reduction in investment for new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in private cloud along with demand for Low-cost and Secured IT operations fuel the growth in the Private Cloud Services market. However, unavailability of IT Infrastructure in the underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements resulting in enhanced security and better reliability & scalability of private cloud services create new opportunities in the market.
On the basis of user type, the large enterprises segment contributed to the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Private Cloud Services market, and will continue to contribute its dominance during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.
Based on services, the SaaS segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the PaaS segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2017 to 2023.
Regionally, North America contributed the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total Private Cloud Services market share. This region is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, Asia-Pacific region would register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023.
Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and VMware, Inc.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
