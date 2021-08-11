Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Sponsors 9 Year Old Girl's Pie Review Winston's Funfetti

9 Year Old Girl Sprinkles reviews Winston's Funfetti Pie on The Sweetest Gig #thesweetestgig #gratefulforpie #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestGig.com

Recruiting for Good created Super Sweet Gig for Talented Kids #supersweetgig #recruitingforgood #gratefulforpie www.GratefulforPie.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates sweet gigs for talented kids to have fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.

We're grateful for Sprinkle's awesome review of Winston's Funfetti Pie!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good created 'Grateful for Pie,' a super sweet gig for talented kids to review LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving.

In August, 9 year old girl, Sprinkles (her nickname) reviewed Winston's Funfetti Pie. The sweetest perk is her family got to also enjoy the pie. Here is her review.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, and she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com

In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

"I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies." – Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #thesweetestgig #winstonpies www.WinstonPies.com "Each Winston Pie™ is handmade from scratch using only all-natural ingredients. We are a local Los Angeles bakery and source locally and feature organic produce whenever possible."

