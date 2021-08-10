Trispecific Antibodies Market Clinical Trial Companies Report 2024

The Increased Therapeutic Efficacy Through Trispecific Antibody To Drive Future Market For Designer Antibodies Says Kuick Research

Commutative Market Opportunity During Initial 5 years of Commercialization: > US$ 2 Billion

Trispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 8 Antibodies

Highest Phase of Development: Phase I/II

Cancer Dominating Trispecific Antibodies Trials: > 5 Antibodies

Numab Therapeutics Dominating the Trispecific Development Pipeline

Prevention & Second Line Therapy Key Focus of Development of Trispecific Antibodies

Till now, the advancement in the field of science has enabled the development of wide range of therapies in the management of cancer, but unfortunately none of them are completely efficient. The ongoing cancer research is mainly aimed to developed cancer therapies with minimum side effects and high target ability. Among all the therapies, immunotherapy which prepares the body's own immune system to fight cancer, is a promising option. Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) are synthetically made proteins that emerged as a promising second-generation immunotherapy. They engage with immune cells and enable them to target cancer in a specific manner.

Conventional use of T cells for this therapy has caused adverse effects in some cases. Moreover, they are ineffective against cold tumors, which are invisible to T cells of the immune system. This led to a search for next generation therapeutic antibodies which can target three different antigens simultaneously. Trispecific cancer antibody therapy involves innovative approach of targeting three different epitopes present on the cancer cells which has apparently led to tackle the multifactorial nature of cancers. Currently, there are no approved trispecific antibodies. However, several potential antibodies are present in preclinical and clinical studies.

The extensive efforts have led to the development of TriKe (trispecific NK Cell engagers) which targets the NK cells rather than T cells. Conventional use of T cells for this therapy has caused adverse effects in some cases. Moreover, they are ineffective against cold tumors, which are invisible to T cells of the immune system. GT Biopharma has developed first GTB-3550 TriKE, being initially developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, high risk myelodysplastic syndorme, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GTB-3550 is a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of Interleukin 15 (IL-15). The encouraging response in early stage clinical trials suggests that there will be rapid approval of TriKe in coming few years.

Trispecific antibody therapy is quite possibly the most encouraging treatment developed by researchers. The therapy's unique mechanism of action, as well as the potential of future drugs to specifically target cancer cells, make it even more promising and accepted. It has been just couple of years since the appearance of the treatment at pre-clinical and clinical level and in brief timeframe, the treatment has achieved acknowledgment from the scientists and the patients across the globe. In addition to this, there are several other factors which are going to drive the future of trispecific antibodies in coming years.

Some of the prominent drivers acting as boosters for market clinical research activities are: influx in large number of bio-pharmaceutical companies, increase in cancer cases, high failure rate of other cancer therapies and high efficiency of tri-specific cancer antibody in targeting cancer cells. Despite their nascent stage at present, it is believed that the global trispecific antibody market will reach about US$ 2 Billion in next 5-6 years with the rapid approval of robust clinical pipeline products. Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of novel cancer therapeutics, it is expected that North America will dominate the market followed by Europe. Apart from this, Asia Pacific will also compete to maintain a significant position in the global market due to rising advances in the healthcare system.

