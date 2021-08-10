Smart Cities Market in Saudi Arabia to witness future growth over 2020–2027, Says Allied Market Research

Need for new economic opportunities for revenue generation in the country drive the Saudi Arabia smart cities market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in efforts to minimize oil dependency, proactive smart city initiatives, and surge in investments by the government have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market Increased penetration of the Internet of Things and cloud-based applications in the KSA has had a significant impact on the smart cities market in Saudi Arabia. IoT applications provide tools for traffic monitoring, noise levels, air quality levels, vehicle, and diverse industries emission levels. Also, implementations of IoT industries have helped improve the healthcare, manufacturing, city-wide transport, and mobility sectors in the Saudi Arabia, boosting the growth of Saudi Arabia smart cities market.Saudi Arabia smart cities market size was valued at $3,552.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $14,745.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.Demand for smart cities is on the rise in Saudi Arabia as it may enable new scopes for increasing the eco-friendliness of the country. Awareness around the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing has increased across various citizens and government officials of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a major driver to get the government of Saudi Arabia more interested in benefits related to smart cities in supporting smart transportation solutions, better healthcare management, and energy-saving capabilities. The KSA is affirming its readiness to invest in new smart cities. Further, the government and the KSA’s prince are inclined toward revamping existing cities to make them have smart city-like capabilities along with new smart city projects across the country.By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment dominated the Saudi Arabia smart cities market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the increase in several government initiatives for smart city development under the Saudi vision 2030 framework. Furthermore, smart transportation under the smart infrastructure sub-segment had the largest market share due to its energy-efficiency and environmental advantages. Moreover, with a high urban population in the country, smart transportation solutions provide means for faster travel in smart cities of the kingdom, further propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia smart cities market. However, the smart energy segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the Saudi Arabia smart cities industry. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding usage of renewable sources of energy, developing Green energy projects in KSA & innovative smart metering products. For instance, in September 2020, Saudi Electricity Company secured $1.3 billion to finance smart meters as well as other green energy projects. Profiling Key Players: AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE. Covid-19 scenario:1. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected major industrial sectors, the smart cities market witnessed revenue growth during the period. The rise in requirements from the healthcare and transportation systems has increased the demand for smart cities.2. Moreover, there is a high demand for healthcare systems that need minimal human contact due to prolonged lockdown. Moreover, there is a high demand for healthcare systems that need minimal human contact due to prolonged lockdown.Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2f8fd522868a81bef9341287a7a36733 If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Similar Reports -1. Smart Building Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-building-market 2. Smart Greenhouse Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-greenhouse-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 