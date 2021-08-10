Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market Worth $16,104.2 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

An increase in global R&D spending on developing and launching new metrology products and solutions offers business opportunities to measurement companies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial metrology is a concept used in production and manufacturing sector to check dimensional conformity, quality control, and all methods to obtain measurement. Industrial metrology is compulsory implemented by the company to check whether validity of production, and confirm the products quality. Industrial metrology used to improve the product life cycle in appropriate manner.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12228 Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market by Offering, Equipment, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030, The next generation industrial metrology and inspection market size is expected to reach $16,10 billion by 2030, from $8.12 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Top 10 Leading PlayersHexagon ABRenishaw PLCCarl Zeiss AGFARO TechnologiesJenoptik AGAutomated Precision IncKLA CorporationApplied Materials IncNikon MetrologyTrimet Group.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisCOVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing facility for a short-term owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as Japan, U.S., China, India, and others. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down, construction activities, owing to the prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. This hampered the growth market significantly in 2020.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12228 Key Market SegmentsBy OfferingHardwareSoftwareServicesBy EquipmentCoordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)Measuring InstrumentsOptical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)OthersBy ApplicationAutomotive and TransportationAerospace and DefenseSemiconductor and ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market trends and dynamics.Depending on the offer, the hardware segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.By equipment, the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.On the basis of application, the automotive and transportation segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period.The next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12228