Over-The-Top (OTT) Market in Indonesia to witness profit-making growth over 2020–2027 – AMR Study
Rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the over-the-top market and rise in subscription of over-the-top videos (SVoD) in Indonesia.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia OTT market is expected to observe lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, owing rise in adoption of smartphones and internet, which has drastically changed the way content is delivered in Indonesia. In addition, video and audio content is currently streamed on smartphones and tablets, owing to ease of accessibility. In Indonesia, adoption of 4G network has increased with less challenges. Telecommunication operators of the country have deployed 4G networks in major cities, which further fuels demand for OTT services and augments growth of the market. Availability of strong 4G network, along with emerging 5G technology is anticipated to enable superior video experience with availability of large content libraries to users, which is projected to fuel adoption of over-the-top services in Indonesia. For instance, according to the 2020 GSMA Mobile Economy Asia Pacific, 5G in Indonesia is projected to make up to around 5% of the total internet connections by 2025.
The Indonesia over-the-top market garnered $213 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major winning strategies, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Indonesia over-the-top market based on component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, and end user. Based on component, the solution segment held the major share of the overall Indonesia over-the-top market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the services segment would register the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2026, as they are available in reduced cost and offer improved performance of OTT platforms.
Based on revenue model, the advertisement segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, and will maintain its contribution by 2026. Based on user type, the commercial segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018. However, based on end user, the education & training segment is projected to portray a considerable growth rate in the upcoming years.
Based on device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of smartphone devices and surge in delivery of content over mobile networks with excellent mobile broadband coverage.
Covid-19 scenario:
1. There is a massive spike in utilization of over-the-top platforms. Indonesian people have been adopting them as a source of entertainment to pass their
time as they have to stay at homes during the lockdown.
2. OTT providers have capitalized on the situation by implementing innovative strategies to increase paid subscriber base, which in turn, will raise profitability.
3. With increase in the subscription user base, OTT players are expected to achieve more profitability from subscriptions than in-app advertisements.
Profiling Key Players: mazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), Vidio.com, and Viu.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
