At 7.3% CAGR, Automotive Electronics Market Size is Expected to Reach $382.16 Billion by 2026
Rise in adoption of IoT and AI in automobiles, and surge in demand for in-vehicle safety feature fuel the growth of the global automotive electronics marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive electronics market was pegged at $228.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $382.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Rise in adoption of IoT and AI in the automobiles, surge in demand for in-vehicle safety feature, and increase in the number of vehicles equipped with automated driving fuel the growth of the global automotive electronics market. On the other hand, rise in cost of automobile with more automated features curtail down the growth to certain extent. However, investment toward autonomous driving of vehicles in smart grids is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
The market report covers an array of growth factors of the industry along with severe challenges and impeding factors that might deter the Automotive Electronics Market growth. This study helps new market entrants and manufacturers concoct proper plans for potential challenges and look for opportunities to build up their market stance.
The key market players analyzed in the global automotive electronics market report include Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch, Aptiv PLC., NVIDIA Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, and Hitachi Ltd.These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study gives out an edifying illustration of the global Automotive Electronics Market along with the contemporary trends and future assessments to support the investment takes.
• The market report, furthermore, presents statistics in regards to key drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities coupled with an all-inclusive analysis of the market revenue.
• The current market is thoroughly assessed during forecast period to accentuate the global Automotive Electronics Market growth scenario. This analytical pattern displays the assertiveness of the market by analyzing several parameters including pressures from alternatives, power of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.
• The report doles out an explicit market study based on economic strength and how the global competition will take proper form in the near future.
KEY SEGMENTATION:
The analysis becomes much easier and effective with proper segmentation of the market. The study offers a detailed segmentation of global Automotive Electronics Market based on the sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment. The key segments analyzed are application, end-user and region. The data tables and related graphs offered in the report makes the analysis easy to understand.
The Automotive Electronics Market report covers regions that take in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.
