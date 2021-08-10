Tooling Market is Projected to Reach $439,994.9 Mln by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

The manufacturing of products such as automotive engines, fuel tanks, turbines, propellers, shafts, and others boost the demand for tooling.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tooling is the process of producing or acquiring the manufacturing components required for bulk production of parts used in bigger machines such as automobiles, trucks, heavy engineering components, and others. It includes the production of molds and dies (presses), forging, gauging, jigs & fixtures, and cutting tools for the manufacturing of different components such as automotive parts, turbines, propellers, plastic components, and others.

The global tooling market size was valued at $212,500.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $439,994.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2539

Top 10 Leading Players in Tooling Market

Bharat Forge
Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp.
Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Omega Tool Corp
Parpas S.p.A (GRUPPO PARPAS)
Samvardhana Motherson Group
Unique Tool & Gauge Inc.
Sandvik AB
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Key Findings of The Report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tooling market trends and dynamics.

By product type, the dies & molds segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players of the tooling market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the tooling industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth tooling market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2539

Tooling Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Dies & molds
Forging
Jigs & Fixtures
Machine Tools
Gauges

By End-user Industry

Automotive
Electronics & Electrical
Aerospace, Marine & Defense
Plastics Industry
Construction & Mining
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2539

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tooling Market is Projected to Reach $439,994.9 Mln by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Global Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027-Allied Market Research
Trade Finance Market Sales to Reach $56.06 Billion by 2026 | 3.79% CAGR
Waste Management Market Worth $2,339.8 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027
View All Stories From This Author