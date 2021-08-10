Tooling Market is Projected to Reach $439,994.9 Mln by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%
The manufacturing of products such as automotive engines, fuel tanks, turbines, propellers, shafts, and others boost the demand for tooling.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tooling is the process of producing or acquiring the manufacturing components required for bulk production of parts used in bigger machines such as automobiles, trucks, heavy engineering components, and others. It includes the production of molds and dies (presses), forging, gauging, jigs & fixtures, and cutting tools for the manufacturing of different components such as automotive parts, turbines, propellers, plastic components, and others.
The global tooling market size was valued at $212,500.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $439,994.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Top 10 Leading Players in Tooling Market
Bharat Forge
Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp.
Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Omega Tool Corp
Parpas S.p.A (GRUPPO PARPAS)
Samvardhana Motherson Group
Unique Tool & Gauge Inc.
Sandvik AB
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
Key Findings of The Report
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tooling market trends and dynamics.
By product type, the dies & molds segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
The key players of the tooling market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the tooling industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth tooling market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
Tooling Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Dies & molds
Forging
Jigs & Fixtures
Machine Tools
Gauges
By End-user Industry
Automotive
Electronics & Electrical
Aerospace, Marine & Defense
Plastics Industry
Construction & Mining
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
