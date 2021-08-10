Packaging Machinery Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030 to Reach $69,218.0 Mln by 2030
The demand for packaging machinery is largely driven by the increase in consumer goods demand, rise in adoption of automated packaging machinesPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging machinery performs a variety of functions that include canning; container cleaning, filling, and forming; bagging, packing, unpacking, bottling, sealing, and lidding; inspection and check weighing; wrapping, shrink film, and heat sealing; case forming, labeling, and encoding; palletizing and depalletizing; and related applications.
Packaging Machinery Market by Type, Business, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global packaging machinery market size was valued at $43,520.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $69,218.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Top 10 Leading Players
Aetna Group S.p.A.
B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.
CKD Corporation
Coesia S.p.A.
Duravant LLC
Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.
Langley Holdings plc
Robert Bosch GmbH
The Adelphi Group of Companies
Geographic Review
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Findings of Market
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging packaging machinery market trends and dynamics.
By end-user, the food & beverages segment dominated the packaging machinery market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.1% during the forecast period.
By type, the filling machines segment led the packaging machinery market in 2020.
Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The key players within the packaging machinery market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the packaging machinery industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the packaging machinery market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth packaging machinery market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.
The global packaging machinery market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
