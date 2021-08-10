Long Steel Market Worth $731,934 Mln by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030
Long Steel Market Demand, Growth Opportunities & Global Market Share with Competitive AnalysisPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long steel products, also known as long products in the steel industry, refer to steel products such as wire, rod, rail, and bars, as well as different forms of steel structural sections and girders. The bridge which comes under the fabricated structural units is also known as long steel products. Blooms and billets, from which bars, rods, and structural shapes are rolled are termed as products of long steel.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Long Steel Market by Process, Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global long steel market size was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Leading market players in the global long steel market include:
Arcelor Mittal
Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited,
Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited
Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nucor Corporation
POSCO Corporation
Ternium S.A.
Votorantim S.A.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Russia
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Findings
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.
Depending on process type, the basic oxygen furnace dominated the long steel market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.
By application, the construction sector registered the highest revenue in 2020.
The industrial sector is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging long steel market opportunities.
The key players within the are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the long steel industry.
In-depth long steel analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
