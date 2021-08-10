Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One Stolen Auto Offenses: 900 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One Stolen Auto offenses that occurred on Sunday August 8, 2021, in the 900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s vehicle keys.  The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday August 8, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One Stolen Auto.

