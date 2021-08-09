Submit Release
First sockeye of 2021 returns to the Stanley area on Aug. 7

The first sockeye of 2021 returned to the Stanley Basin on Aug. 7 after dangerously warm water in the Snake and Salmon rivers in July prompted Idaho Fish and Game biologists to trap and transfer fish from Lower Granite Dam to Eagle. Biologists transported 201 sockeye to ensure fish would be available for spawning knowing that warm, low water could diminish the number of fishing naturally returning to the Stanley area. 

Rivers have cooled and migration condition improved, but it could still be a tough year for fish making the full migration to the Sawtooth Basin. The first fish typically returns to the area around the third week of July and sockeye continue returning into late September and early October. 

Rivers continue to run lower and warmer than usual, so biologists remain concerned that the sockeye return at Lower Granite – 617 fish through Aug. 7 – would likely return to Stanley at lower rates than in the past. 

The Lower Granite return so far is below the 10-year average of 800 sockeye, and slightly below last year’s total of 640 at Lower Granite. But sockeye runs at Lower Granite have fluctuated wildly in the last decade from a low of 81 in 2019 to high of 2,786 in 2014.

