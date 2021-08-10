SKYVIEW ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF MIDDLE LINEBACKER DREW WHITE
SkyView’s sponsorships of a myriad of athletes and sporting events, including cliff diving, polo, sailing, and NASCAR continues with student athlete Drew White.MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth management industry leading specialty financing firm and investment bank, SkyView, is pleased to announce a partnership with University of Notre Dame middle linebacker Drew White. Drew enters the 2021 season as a fifth-year senior who has recorded 135 tackles - 75 solo - and 3.5 sacks for the Irish over the last three seasons. Drew is enrolled as a graduate student after retaining a degree in business and biology in 2021.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Drew for the upcoming season. He embodies the ‘student-athlete’ with his leadership on and off the field,” stated SkyView CEO and University of Notre Dame alumni, Scott Wetzel, JD. Drew returns as a starter on the Notre Dame defense for the third straight year, in addition to being named an ACC Academic All-American in 2020 and an active member in campus charitable events. As a member of Lift for Life, Drew and fellow Notre Dame athletes compete to support Life for Life’s fight against rare diseases.
“As the new NIL rules begin to take effect, I couldn’t be more excited to work with SkyView. This partnership highlights both the values and interests I hold on and off the field and will surely act as a model for future student-athletes to come. SkyView and I are eager to continue finding success in our respective fields while also giving back to the rare disease community through our charitable support.” stated Drew White.
Drew has aspirations in the financial services industry following his collegiate and NFL career. White was an intern for Piper – Sandler, a New York-based investment bank. “We are uniquely interested in raising awareness of student athletes who are desirous of pursuing a career in the financial services industry in an attempt to best position them for professional success after their athletic career concludes,” stated Wetzel.
Terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed; however, Drew has decided to contribute twenty percent of all monetary compensation toward Lift for Life.
After finishing the 2020 season with a 10 and 2 record, ranked fifth in the final Associated Press (AP) poll, Drew White leads the Irish as they enter the 2021 season ranked thirteenth in the pre- season AP poll.
About SkyView:
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from our investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView’s Synchronized M&A SolutionsTM provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.
