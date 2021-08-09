California promised 100% rent forgiveness for struggling tenants. Most are still waiting

California’s ambitious program to provide rent relief to every low-income tenant struggling during the pandemic has been plagued by delays and challenges, and some renters who are waiting for the aid to arrive say they are now facing eviction threats.
